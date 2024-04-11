Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed celebrate their first Eid together

Islamabad: Ever since the announcement of their wedding this year, Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer, and Sana Javed, an actress, are the talk of the town. Although they receive a lot of criticism from cyber bullies, the pair still spreads their romance with adorable photos over the internet.

A Romantic Eid Celebration

Shoaib and Sana had a lovely celebration for Eid after getting married. Their first Eid together as husband and wife was the reason for many melting Instagram posts. A couple of pictures were posted by the couple on Instagram. These pictures included one in which they hugged each other very closely which will be taken as a symbol of happiness for tying the knot.

Controversy and Surprises

The marriage of Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani former cricketer, to TV actor and model Sana Javed, stunned his fans. But controversy surrounded this announcement too. According to reports, they were in a relationship for three years even before divorcing with their ex-partners. Some people think that they first met in a TV reality show and this meeting was the beginning of their love, which grew over time.

In the past, Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Ayesha Siddiqui from India before marrying the famous Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in 2020. They were together for fourteen years and had one child, a boy called Izhaan Mirza Malik.

As Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed continue to celebrate their love, their journey remains a captivating tale of romance, controversy, and resilience. Their first Eid together marks a new chapter in their lives, and fans eagerly await more glimpses of their beautiful bond.