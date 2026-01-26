Mumbai: Ahead of Ramzan 2026, several celebrities have been visiting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik also took time off to travel to Saudi Arabia to undertake the pilgrimage.

Sharing a photograph of himself with the Kaaba in the background, the 43-year-old cricketer wrote, “May every Muslim get to experience this feeling. Ameen!”

This recent spiritual journey comes shortly after his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following 10 seasons in the tournament.

Shoaib Malik undertook the pilgrimage just days after celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Pakistani actress Sana Javed, on January 16. The couple marked the occasion privately. Their wedding had earlier surprised fans in both India and Pakistan.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony. Announcing their marriage on January 20, 2024, Shoaib and Sana two pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “Alhamdulillah. And We created you in pairs.”

Shoaib Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed had made headlines as it followed his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Shoaib and Sania were once considered a power couple and share a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

While Shoaib has moved on with his life, Sania Mirza remains single and continues to focus on her personal and professional commitments. Dividing her time between Dubai and India, she has been balancing motherhood with her career and continues to inspire her fans.