Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed ignore haters, enjoy honeymoon trip

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Lollywood actress Sana Javed have been facing criticism from fans in India and Pakistan ever since they got married. Many fans are upset with them for leaving their ex-spouses, Sania Mirza and Umair Jaswal. Despite the backlash, Shoaib and Sana are not paying much heed to the trolls and are living their lives on their own terms.

On Thursday, the couple shared glimpses of their first international trip together on Instagram. They seem to be enjoying their honeymoon in New York City. In a picture shared by Sana, they are dressed in warm winter clothes, posing in front of the city’s skyline.

Another photo posted by Shoaib shows them posing lovingly on a bridge, enjoying the rainy weather.

Shoaib Malik surprised everyone when he announced his third marriage in January 2024. He shared the news of his marriage to Sana Javed on Instagram. The couple seems happy and unaffected by the negative comments, focusing instead on their new life together.