Shoaib Malik’s absence from Sania Mirza’s Umrah pics confirms their divorce?

Medina: The trend of performing Umrah has been going on among Indian celebrities and prominent personalities for the past two years. Most of these Muslim stars had treated their fans with pictures from the twin holy cities of Mecca and Madina. In the latest, tennis ace Sania Mirza has travelled to Saudi Arabia ahead of Ramadan along with her family and she is currently in the holy city of Madina. She will soon visit Mecca to perform Umrah.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sania shared various pictures featuring her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, parents–Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, sister Anam Mirza and Mohammed Asaduddin. Sharing the pictures, Sania captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah (palms up together emoji) May Allah accept our prayers ..”

Moments after sharing the pictures, netizens flooded the comments box with messages. Some congratulated the tennis star while a few others raised questions about her husband Shoaib Malik’s absence from the pictures which adds more fuel more the burning speculations about the sport couple’s divorce.

Sania’s close friends Irfan Pathan and Huma Qureshi also reacted to her post. Ifran Pathan wrote, “Ameen.” while Huma Qureshi posted several heart emojis in the comments section.

Asking Sania about her husband Shoaib Malik, one of the users wrote, ” “Where is Shoaib Malik?” while another wrote, “Just that Shoaib brother is not in it.”

A third user wrote, ” umrah without mehram ??”

Check out other comments here.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and were staying in Dubai ever since but according to various reports the duo have allegedly ended their marriage. The couple is currently hosting ‘The Mirza Malik Show on Urduflix’ amid separation rumours.