Shoaib Malik’s family did not attend his 3rd Nikah, here’s why

Pakistani media in November 2022 had reported that Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza on one of his TV shows.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 4:20 pm IST
Cricketer Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik Marriage Picture (Source: Instagram)

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik’s family members were reportedly not happy with his wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed and did not attend the wedding.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Furthermore, it is claimed that his sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce from tennis star Sania Mirza. It is also being reported that Sania was tired of Malik’s extra-marital affairs.

Pakistani media in November 2022 reported that Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza on one of his TV shows. Later, his photoshoot with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar also raised many eyebrows.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Divorce is hard’: Sania Mirza FINALLY confirms her separation?

In August, Malik reignited divorce rumors as he changed his Instagram Bio from “Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza” to “Father to One True Blessing”. Sania on the other hand had been posting cryptic messages revealing about her “broken hearts”. She recently mentioned “divorce is hard” as she shared a quote on Instagram.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 4:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button