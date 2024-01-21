Shoaib Malik’s family did not attend his 3rd Nikah, here’s why

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik’s family members were reportedly not happy with his wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed and did not attend the wedding.

Furthermore, it is claimed that his sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce from tennis star Sania Mirza. It is also being reported that Sania was tired of Malik’s extra-marital affairs.

Pakistani media in November 2022 reported that Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza on one of his TV shows. Later, his photoshoot with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar also raised many eyebrows.

Way before his separation with Sania Mirza, he was already entertaining Sana Javed in a show.



Ye saare rishte ad-shoot ya TV show pe hi bnte hain aajkl 😂😂#ShoaibMalik #SaniaMirza #SanaJaved pic.twitter.com/W8Uq6k4DL3 — RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) January 20, 2024

In August, Malik reignited divorce rumors as he changed his Instagram Bio from “Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza” to “Father to One True Blessing”. Sania on the other hand had been posting cryptic messages revealing about her “broken hearts”. She recently mentioned “divorce is hard” as she shared a quote on Instagram.