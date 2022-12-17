Shoaib’s absence from Sania’s Insta leaves fans perplexed

Hyderabad: Rumours are rife that Pakistan cricketer and tennis star Sania Mirza are soon going to file their divorce. However, the couple has so far maintained a grim silence over the issue. They are currently hosting a talk show titled ‘Mirza-Malik Show’ together on Urduflix.

Both Shoaib and Sania are promoting the show on their respective Instagram handles while living separately for weeks, as per rumours. Reportedly, they are co-parenting their only son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Ever since their divorce rumours popped up on the internet, fans have been closely monitoring their social media moves. Shoaib still mentions that he is the husband of the tennis star in his Instagram bio. He also shared the trailer of the Mirza-Malik talk show in which Sania was seen.

The Tennis star, who seems to have left the cricketer’s world completely according to her social media posts, did not even bother to reply to Shoaib when the latter wished him her birthday. This added more fuel to the rumours about the trouble in their marriage.

She has been actively sharing the promos and glimpses of Mirza-Malik’s talk show but fans noticed Shoaib’s absence from them. Another thing that grabbed the attention of fans is, Shoaib appeared last on Sani’s Instagram wall on his birthday in February this year.

Cricketer’s disappearance from Sania’s Instagram gives credence to the fact that everything is not alright between the couple. Fans want the couple to sort out issues, if any, and get reunited.