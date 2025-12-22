Shock and awe will mark 2026, so watch out for the interplay of events

The year 2025 has ended, and 2026 is approaching. What does the crystal ball say about the year 2026? Emerging events and political shifts are likely to unfold as we head into the new year.

Important forecasts include those from Nostradamus, the renowned French seer, whose predictions have been interpreted in various ways. Predicted events such as the two world wars, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, all with prophecies written in 1555. The vague wording of his texts invites multiple interpretations, and historians often debate the credibility of his predictions.

Nostradamus’s predictions for 2026 suggest significant global unrest. There will be increasing conflicts between the East and the West, leading to a major war that could last about seven months. They also warn of bloodshed in Switzerland’s Ticino region. Some interpretations say a powerful “man of light” will appear, along with more climate disasters and technological changes.

Nostradamus’s prophecies are widely shared around the world. Some people think he predicted artificial intelligence (AI) and mentioned a possible “King Donald,” possibly referring to Donald Trump, as part of these events.

Baba Vanga, a distinguished Bulgarian prophet, gained recognition for her predictions regarding significant disasters, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and severe climate change. These environmental changes could lead to floods, tsunamis and other extreme events, potentially affecting regions and sectors worldwide, including agriculture, infrastructure and disaster preparedness. While these ideas are not scientifically confirmed, considering their possible impacts helps us understand future risks.

Crucial elections next year

Next year, there are 10 elections scheduled in various countries. They are: Ethiopia, America, Myanmar, South Sudan, Gambia, Sudan, Russia, Zambia, South Africa, and Thailand.

About eight out of every 100 people worldwide may be affected by these events, showing how many individuals could be impacted. These ideas lack a strong scientific foundation. We need to consider how these concepts affect society.

India is also preparing to hold Assembly polls in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is challenging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coalition is trying to remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from power, but the DMK remains strong and united. In Kerala, the BJP is trying to create further divisions, even as the state stays divided between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In Assam, where the BJP currently holds power, the upcoming contest will see the BJP and the Congress competing to maintain their influence in the state.

Race for resources

Although the global economy is slowing, it is still expected to remain strong, which gives investors some confidence. Growth rates should improve due to investments in AI. It is also essential to watch different monetary policies and high public debt.

Reports suggest that Russia and China are competing for resources, potentially leading to conflicts. This aligns with Nostradamus’ warnings about political instability. The Bulgarian seer Baba Vanga also advised caution in international relations.

By 2026, experts anticipate a slowdown in global economic growth. This slowdown will likely result from trade tensions and demographic shifts, especially with the ageing of populations in developed countries. The United States is projected to grow at 2.2 per cent, reflecting the current challenges facing its economy. Goldman Sachs Research predicts that by 2026, most major economies will experience faster growth than previously expected. The outlook for the United States is robust, driven by recent tax changes, improved financial conditions, and lower tariffs.

In India, inflation is expected to remain above 2 per cent, raising significant concerns about affordability, especially amid ongoing trade tensions and policy changes. However, increased investment in AI, along with reduced tariffs, is anticipated to boost productivity and support substantial economic growth.

India’s economic outlook for fiscal 2026 and beyond will be influenced by global tariff shocks and the effectiveness of domestic policies. To achieve developed-country status by 2047, the government must strike a balance between boosting domestic growth, attracting foreign investment, and expanding access to global markets.

The Indian economic outlook will continue to reflect the interplay of global tariff shocks and the ability of domestic buffers and policy levers to cushion the economy, which is among the fastest growing in the world.

Pragmatic foreign policy

In 2026, India’s foreign policy continues to implement a multi-alignment strategy, emphasising the “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” initiatives. The nation is actively fortifying its strategic partnerships with the United States through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and with Europe, particularly Germany, by enhancing defence and economic cooperation. India also intends to utilise its 2026 BRICS chairmanship to amplify the representation of the Global South while addressing rivalries among major powers, particularly between the United States and China. The policy framework also prioritises initiatives in connectivity, digital diplomacy and climate change to pursue strategic autonomy and inclusive growth amid evolving global dynamics.

In essence, India’s 2026 foreign policy is about assertive diplomacy, building robust partnerships, leading the Global South and ensuring national development within a complex geopolitical landscape, marked by pragmatism and a clear focus on “Bharat’s Global Footprint.”

Overall, 2026 is projected to be a year of strong economic growth and increasing global prominence for India, driven by robust domestic demand, government policy support, and an expanding digital and green energy infrastructure. However, the year is also expected to bring some challenges, including global trade volatility and a moderately slowing job market.