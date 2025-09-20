Shocking price of Nita Ambani’s rare diamond necklace revealed

Hyderabad: The premiere of Aryan Khan’s first web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, turned into a star-studded evening with Bollywood celebrities and the Ambani family in attendance. Among them, Nita Ambani stole the spotlight with her regal look, leaving everyone mesmerized.

A Saree to Remember

Nita Ambani chose a jade green Manish Malhotra saree that perfectly combined elegance and modern style. The tissue silk drape featured delicate lace detailing along the border, paired with a Swarovski-embellished blouse. Her classy styling, wavy hair, and subtle makeup made her look like royalty.

Necklace Price

What truly caught everyone’s attention was Nita Ambani’s extraordinary diamond and paraiba tourmaline necklace. The rare piece was designed with heart-shaped diamonds and a sculptural turquoise-toned floral element. She paired it with matching earrings, glass bangles, and a heart-shaped diamond ring.

US influencer Julia Chafe, known for analyzing celebrity jewellery, praised the necklace on Instagram. Julia explained that paraiba tourmalines are among the rarest gemstones in the world and claimed the necklace was worth far more than its alleged Rs. 4 crores ($500,000) value. She added that Nita had borrowed both the necklace and the ring from her daughter, Isha Ambani.

In the video she posted, Julia said: “Nita Ambani is an Indian billionaire worth $117 billion and she spent a Rs. 88 lakhs crores ($100 billion) on this necklace. She just wore the craziest diamond and paraiba tourmaline necklace I’ve ever seen in my life. She usually likes to stick to diamonds, emeralds and rubies. So seeing her in paraiba is such a delight. The craziest part about this piece is that she borrowed the necklace from her daughter Isha. Between all these diamonds are little paraiba tourmalines, one of the rarest gemstones in the world.”

At the event, even with Bollywood’s brightest stars present, Nita Ambani’s royal saree and dazzling jewels made her the ultimate showstopper.