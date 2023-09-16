Shocking reason behind Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani’s break-up

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been in the limelight for his relationships. Reportedly, the Radhe actor dated many leading ladies from tinsel town. One of the most talked-about affairs was with Sangeeta Bijlani during the 1980s.

Salman and Sangeeta were deeply in love and had even contemplated marriage, marking Sangeeta as the first woman Salman considered settling down with. However, their love story took an unexpected turn, leaving their fans surprised. They started dating in 1986 and called it quits in 1994.

But why?

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s former girlfriend, Somy Ali, shed light on the reasons behind Salman and Sangeeta’s breakup. In her latest interview with AajTak, Somy said, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma, when I grew up a little, I understood about it.”

After the wedding was called off, Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. Their relationship didn’t last long and they got divorced in 2010.

On the other hand again, Salman and Sangeeta continue to share cordial terms and the latter is often seen attending events organised by the superstar.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 and director Vishnuvardhan’s next.