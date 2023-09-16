Shocking reason behind Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani’s break-up

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani started dating in 1986 and called it quits in 1994

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 12:15 pm IST
Shocking reason behind Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani's break-up
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been in the limelight for his relationships. Reportedly, the Radhe actor dated many leading ladies from tinsel town. One of the most talked-about affairs was with Sangeeta Bijlani during the 1980s.

Salman and Sangeeta were deeply in love and had even contemplated marriage, marking Sangeeta as the first woman Salman considered settling down with. However, their love story took an unexpected turn, leaving their fans surprised. They started dating in 1986 and called it quits in 1994.

But why?

MS Education Academy

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s former girlfriend, Somy Ali, shed light on the reasons behind Salman and Sangeeta’s breakup. In her latest interview with AajTak, Somy said, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma, when I grew up a little, I understood about it.”

After the wedding was called off, Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. Their relationship didn’t last long and they got divorced in 2010.

On the other hand again, Salman and Sangeeta continue to share cordial terms and the latter is often seen attending events organised by the superstar.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 and director Vishnuvardhan’s next.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 12:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button