Shocking TRIPLE elimination in Bigg Boss 17: Check 3 names here

Mumbai: In a surprising twist in Bigg Boss 17, not one but two contestants faced elimination during the latest weekend ka vaar episode. Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt bid goodbye to the show, leaving viewers stunned. However, the bombshell didn’t stop there, as a third eviction was announced in the latest promo of the upcoming episode.

Anurag Dobhal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

Inside sources have revealed that Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is the latest contestant to exit the Bigg Boss 17 house. His elimination occurred in the 12th week, just following the 11th week, catching fans off guard.

The news of Anurag’s eviction has been confirmed by The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter, and though he is already out of the house, viewers will witness his departure in tonight’s episode. The unexpected triple elimination has added a new layer of excitement to the show.

As the dust settles from this shocking turn of events, fans are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes to see how the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 17 house change. Additionally, reports suggest that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to take place in the last week of January.

What's your take on Anurag's exit from BB 17? Comment below.