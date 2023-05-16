Shocking update on Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s relationship!

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were rumoured to be dating each other and not only their fans but a few persons from the industry even believed that the two were deeply in love with each other. However, neither Tiger nor Disha spoke about being in a relationship. As it was reported before sometime that the couple had parted ways, their fans still don’t digest that the couple had broken up.

And now, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff, has made a shocking revelation that has left everyone surprised. In one of her recent interviews, Ayesha revealed that her son and Disha Patani never dated. She said they were best friends, and even now they are friends.

Well, Tiger’s mom has claimed this but it will be worth seeing whether the fans of the couple would support her statement or not because, during the breakup reports of Tiger and Disha, many entertainment portals claimed that Disha was in one-sided love with Tiger.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani (Instagram)

It is relevant to mention here that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had made many public appearances before the news of their separation started doing rounds. And now, it is being questioned that if they were just friends, then why have they stopped appearing together in public after the break-up rumours? Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff are often seen together even after break-up claims circulated by various news portals.

Also, like fans of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff too wants Tiger to settle down with Disha. Jackie had said in an interview, “I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life [Laughs]. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work”.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dating rumours started sparking since way back when they appeared in the music video Befikra. They won the hearts of the audience with their crackling chemistry and fiery dance moves in the video. The rumours were fueled up after their onscreen amazing chemistry in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2.