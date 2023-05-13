Shocking! Vlogger Saba Ibrahim loses her first baby

Mumbai: Popular vlogger and social media influencer Saba Ibrahim, who is the sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has announced the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage in her latest YouTube vlog. The news has shocked her fans and followers, and many have been sending her messages of strength and support during this difficult time.

Just a few days ago, Saba announced her pregnancy in a video, revealing that there were complications in her pregnancy. She also expressed her gratitude for the love and support that she had received from her fans and well-wishers.

In her latest vlog, Saba and her husband Sunny shared the sad news of her miscarriage with her viewers. Sunny spoke about how difficult it was for her and Saba to come to terms with the loss, and how they were trying to cope.”Allah ki marzi thi yeh aur humne maan liya hai. I am doing fine,” Saba said.

Saba Ibrahim is a well-known vlogger and influencer, who has a large following on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. She is known for her honest and relatable content, and her fans have always appreciated her candidness and authenticity.

Saba Ibrahim got married to the love of her life, Khalid Riyaz, aka Sunny on November 6, 2022.