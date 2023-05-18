Shop at IKEA stores, pay in instalments at 0% interest

This option can be availed on all kinds of home furnishing needs while the customers must provide their KYC information to the HDFC bank agent at the IKEA stores to redeem the offer.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2023 7:02 pm IST
IKEA India partners with HDFC to offer finance options to consumers
Hyderabad: IKEA India has partnered with HDFC Bank by launching a convenient consumer financing option for purchasing furniture.

To facilitate customers buying their selected items, IKEA will provide an EMI-based financing option which would be useful to purchase furniture and home decor products in instalments, ruling out the financial challenges.

The service is currently available in IKEA stores and will soon be rolled out online.

The financing option includes a combination of no-cost (0%) and low-cost (up to 10%) EMI options with terms ranging from 3 months to 30 months.

