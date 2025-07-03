Shops gutted in fire near Govindraja temple in Tirupati

The fire broke out at around 3:00 am supposedly due to a short circuit

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd July 2025 3:34 pm IST
Fire in Tirupati
Fire breaks out at Govindraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati

Tirupati: A huge fire broke out in a shop near Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, early Thursday. There were no casualties.

The fire started from a shop dealing in iron scrap and spread to adjoining shops. Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Three fire engines were deployed for the firefighting operation.

According to police, the fire started around 3 a.m. Preliminary investigation by the authorities indicates that a short-circuit caused the fire.

MS Creative School

Two shops were completely gutted, while canopies set up in front of the temple were also damaged.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in a rubber factory in Hyderabad on Thursday. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The fire broke out in a factory in Katedan industrial area in Rajandranagar of Rangareddy district on the city outskirts. Huge flames leaping out of the plant and dense smoke sent panic in the area.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and used four fire engines to douse the flames. Police said the fire broke out in the Shivam Rubber factory, which manufactures rubber mats for cars.

As rubber material was stored in the shop in huge quantities, the fire caused a huge plume of dark smoke. The fire is estimated to have caused a property loss of more than Rs 10 lakh.

Police said the investigation was on to find out the cause of the fire accident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd July 2025 3:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button