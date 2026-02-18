Shops in Telangana allowed to operate till 5 am for Ramzan

All shops and establishments have been exempt from provisions of Section 7 (1), 12 (1) and 31 (1) of the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act 1988

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 4:32 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 4:44 pm IST
Bustling Telangana market open late for Ramzan celebrations.
A crowded Telangana market at night with shops lit up, selling various goods during Ramzan, reflecting extended hours for the festival.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Tuesday, February 17, issued an order allowing shops and establishments in Telangana to operate beyond their regular hours till 5 am for the month of Ramzan.

As per the order, all shops and establishments have been exempt from provisions of Section 7 (1), 12 (1) and 31 (1) of the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act 1988 from February 19 and March 20. That means shops can remain open till 5 am, or Sehri time, during the holy month.

Section 7(1) stipulates that no shop shall open earlier or close later than the hours fixed by the government, while the other two sections deal with employees‘ holidays and working hours.

Add as a preferred source on Google

However, these exemptions are subject to certain conditions. The Commissioner has directed that employees must be paid overtime wages at twice their ordinary rate and that employees who work on holidays must be given a compensatory holiday.

Employees are also not allowed to work for more than 13 hours on any day, including Sunday.

Meanwhile, female employees are exempt from the extra hours of work and no female employee is allowed to work after 8:30 pm.

MS Admissions 2026-27




Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 4:32 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 4:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button