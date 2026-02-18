Shops in Telangana allowed to operate till 5 am for Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Tuesday, February 17, issued an order allowing shops and establishments in Telangana to operate beyond their regular hours till 5 am for the month of Ramzan.

As per the order, all shops and establishments have been exempt from provisions of Section 7 (1), 12 (1) and 31 (1) of the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act 1988 from February 19 and March 20. That means shops can remain open till 5 am, or Sehri time, during the holy month.

Section 7(1) stipulates that no shop shall open earlier or close later than the hours fixed by the government, while the other two sections deal with employees‘ holidays and working hours.

However, these exemptions are subject to certain conditions. The Commissioner has directed that employees must be paid overtime wages at twice their ordinary rate and that employees who work on holidays must be given a compensatory holiday.

Employees are also not allowed to work for more than 13 hours on any day, including Sunday.

Meanwhile, female employees are exempt from the extra hours of work and no female employee is allowed to work after 8:30 pm.











