Shops shut in Warangal as former BRS MLA passes away

Traders voluntarily observed a bandh, keeping businesses closed as a mark of respect for the senior BRS leader.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Shops remain closed in Warangal's Narsampet
Shops closed in Warangal's Narsampet

Hyderabad: Shops in Narsampet Assembly constituency of Warangal were shut down after former Bharat Rahstra Samithi MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passed away on Friday, July 31.

Traders voluntarily observed a bandh, keeping businesses closed as a mark of respect for the senior BRS leader. Reddy had suffered a cardiac arrest and was under treatment at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed his demise after he remained on ventilator support and was unresponsive. On July 26, Reddy suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Hanamkonda district.

Subhan Bakery

The doctors worked for nearly an hour and administered CPR nine times, eventually restoring partial cardiac activity before shifting him to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad for advanced treatment. At Yashoda Hospital, Reddy remained on a ventilator and showed no neurological response.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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