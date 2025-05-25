‘Should have fought back terrorists’: Haryana BJP MP blames women for Pahalgam tragedy

At a time when the nation is still recovering from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent lives, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra has stirred up a storm, saying women relatives of the victims should have fought back the terrorists instead of folding their hands.

“Wahan (in Pahalgam) par jo hamari veerangnay behne thee, jinki maang ka sindoor chheen liya gaya, Veerangna ka bhaav nahin tha, josh nahin tha, jazba nahin tha, dil nahin tha, isliye haath jod ke goli ka shikaar ho gaye. (The women, who lost their husbands, lacked the warrior spirit, enthusiasm and zeal. Therefore, they became victims of the attack),” he said while addressing a gathering in Bhiwani district during an event to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, an 18th-century Maratha queen, well known for her bravery and administrative skills.

“Lekin haath jodne se koi chhodta nahin. Hamare aadmi vahan par haath jodkar maare gaye. (Terrorists do not spare anyone because they fold their hands. Our people died with folded hands),” he added.

At a time when the nation is still recovering from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent lives, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra has stirred up a storm saying women relatives of the victims should have fought back the terrorists… pic.twitter.com/1NyVigbgyI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2025

Later, while interacting with the media, when a reporter asked how the women, who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam, were expected to fight heavily armed terrorists, Jangra nonchalantly said, “Of course they should have. Instead of pleading with folded hands, if they had fought back, some terrorists would have been killed, and the number of casualties would have been lower.”

Shameless: Oppn lashes out at BJP

Opposition parties lashed out at the BJP MP for his insensitive remarks. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the saffron party “continues to humiliate Indian Army and the martyrs.”

“Sharing a video of the address, he said, “This shameful statement of Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra shows that the BJP, intoxicated with power, has become so insensitive that instead of blaming the security lapse for the sacrifice of the soldiers martyred in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the BJP MPs are raising questions on the martyrs and their wives,” his X post read.

भाजपा नेता लगातार भारतीय सेना और शहीदों का अपमान कर रहे हैं, जो उनकी ओछी और घटिया मानसिकता को उजागर करते हैं।



राज्यसभा सांसद रामचंद्र जांगड़ा का यह शर्मनाक बयान बताता है कि सत्ता के नशे में चूर भाजपा इतनी संवेदनहीन हो चुकी है कि पहलगाम आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों के बलिदान के… pic.twitter.com/LOcDuIhPZL — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 25, 2025

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the BJP, describing it as ‘not a political party but a cesspool of anti-women mentality.’

पहलगाम की पीड़ित महिलाओं के बारे में कहे गये भाजपा सांसद के इस कुत्सित बयान के लिए ‘निंदनीय’ शब्द लिखने से निंदनीय शब्द तक को आपत्ति होगी। नारी वंदना की जगह, नारी का अपमान, निंदा और हर संभव शोषण व उत्पीड़न करना ही भाजपा का असली चेहरा है, जो वीभत्स भी है और बेहद शर्मनाक भी।… pic.twitter.com/pzMDqBM2Bb — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 24, 2025

Earlier, another BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh tribal affairs minister, Kunwar Vijay Shah, made an insulting statement on senior Indian Army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, where, referring to Operation Sindoor, he said that PM Modi had sent a “sister from the same community” as those in Pakistan to avenge the attack.

“Now, Modi ji could not have done the same. So he sent a sister from their society, so that if you widowed our sisters, a sister of yours will come and undress you. And he [Modi] had said India will strike them in their own home,” Shah said, followed by applause from the audience.

Also Read BJP distances itself from Minister Vijay Shah’s remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

His remarks reached the Supreme Court, which chided Shah for his “crass” remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi and constituted a three-member SIT team to probe the FIR lodged against him.

“The entire nation was in shame due to the comments… We saw your videos, you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful. Entire country is proud of our Army and you made this statement,” the Supreme Court said.