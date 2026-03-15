Should lead by example: KTR takes on Congress’ challenge, agrees to drug test

Hyderabad: After former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Rohith Reddy tested positive for drugs during a raid at a Moinabad farmhouse on Saturday, March 14, several Congress leaders slammed the pink party for letting the drug menace grow out of bounds and demanded that KT Rama Rao undergo a drug test as well.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud had claimed that the BRS had let the drug problem grow unchecked under their 10-year rule, leading to most youth getting habituated to drugs.

“The whole KTR batch is habituated to drugs. We have serious doubts. I demand that KTR come for a test. Tomorrow we are going to have our Assembly session. In Assembly, let’s all have a test. We are going to prove our innocence,” Goud said while speaking to reporters.

Reacting to these comments, BRS working president KTR said that while he was strictly against drugs, he condemned the ruling party for dragging his party into the situation.

“My party BRS condemns usage of drugs and any illegal activities. Any one using and peddling drugs should be strictly punished as per the law irrespective of their political affiliation. Having said that, I vehemently condemn the way BRS party is being dragged into this highly deplorable situation. Using the drug case to settle scores with BRS is a reflection of your disgusting politics,” he said in a post on X.

He went on to say that he welcomes Mahesh Kumar Goud’s suggestion that public representatives from all political parties should take the drug test and agreed to “lead by example.”

Lastly, he warned that dragging his name into “any and every drug case” will be responded to with legal notices.

Drugs create monsters out of human beings. It is unfortunate that even people in responsible positions are resorting to drug usage



I personally am strictly against drugs and usage of illicit substances.



My party BRS condemns usage of drugs and any illegal activities. Any one… — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 15, 2026

Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin also condemned the incident, saying it was very sad that the same political leaders who promise a drug-free state then go and do such acts.

“This sends a very wrong message; those who have been caught must pay the price,” he said.

Also Read Moinabad farmhouse drug bust: TDP MP gets police bail

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Six people, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, tested positive for drugs in a raid by Police.



Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin says, "Political figures advocate for avoiding drugs and such incidents send a wrong message… Those who caught… pic.twitter.com/PKIqkELBIZ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

On Saturday, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) raided a farmhouse at Moinabad after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission.

Superintendent of Police, EAGLE team, R Giridhar, said the police had taken 11 people into custody during the raid. Five individuals initially tested positive during the on-site urine test, and the other six tested positive the next morning through a blood sample.

The attendees of the party were mostly influential people, including political leaders, an advocate, six real estate businessmen and a woman, Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

While the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh, Putta Mahesh Kumar, has been granted station bail, former BRS MLA Rohith Reddy and former MLA from Jaipur, Namit Sharma, are being presented before the magistrate.