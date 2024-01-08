Show original ID proofs, not copies: TSRTC on free bus travel

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar has appealed to women passengers to present their original identification documents and not photocopies.

“The management has come to the notice of TSRTC that some people are showing photocopies and colour xeroxes of their smart phones despite repeatedly saying that they should show the original identity cards. Due to this, the staff is facing difficulties and the travel time is also increasing,” he wrote on X, adding the free travel under the Mahalakshmi scheme is applied to women of Telangana.

“Women of other states should pay the fee and take the ticket as a duty and cooperate,” he said.

He mentioned PAN card, which does not contain address proof, cannot be used for free travel. He also said that the ID card should contain a clear photo of the passenger and her address proof.

“Any original identity card issued by Central and State Governments is applicable for this scheme. The PAN card is not valid for free travel as it does not have an address,” he wrote on X.

Speaking on the importance to issue a zero ticket, he said that the money is remembered to TSRTC by the state government based on the number of zero tickets issued.

“If they travel without a zero ticket, they will be a loss to the organization. So every woman should also take zero ticket. If one travels without taking a ticket..if it is detected in the checking, the job of the staff will be in jeopardy,” he said, adding a passenger can be fined Rs 500 if refuses to take the zero ticket.

మహిళా ప్రయాణికులకు విజ్ఞప్తి! "మహాలక్ష్మి-మహిళలకు ఉచిత బస్సు ప్రయాణ సౌకర్య పథకం" వినియోగించుకోవాలంటే ఒరిజినల్‌ గుర్తింపు కార్డు తప్పనిసరి. గుర్తింపు కార్డులో ప్రయాణికురాలి ఫొటో, అడ్రస్ స్పష్టంగా కనిపించాలి. కేంద్ర, రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వాలు జారీ చేసే ఏ ఒరిజినల్‌ గుర్తింపు కార్డైన ఈ… pic.twitter.com/7WGyTPfqDE — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) January 8, 2024

Maha Lakshmi scheme

The Maha Lakshmi scheme, announced by the Telangana Congress during the election campaign, aims to provide several benefits to Telangana women, including financial assistance of Rs 2500 per month, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel in TSRTC buses.

While the first two promises are yet to be implemented, the government has already introduced free travel in TSRTC buses. According to TSRTC, since the inception of the Mahalakshmi scheme, approximately 6.50 crore women in the state have availed themselves of free travel in state-run buses.