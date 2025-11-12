Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas has redefined the movie experience with its ultra-premium facilities. Located inside Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur, Hyderabad, this multiplex blends comfort, technology, and luxury, giving audiences a five-star experience.

Premium Restrooms with Showers

AMB Cinemas stands apart with its exclusive restrooms that include high-end showers. Designed like a spa, these restrooms provide a refreshing experience, especially for people who come straight from work or travel. Equipped with smart toilets and even foot massage stations, they take comfort to a whole new level. The restrooms are maintained with top-notch hygiene standards, ensuring a relaxing environment for visitors. Only ticket holders can access these facilities, keeping the experience private and premium.

Who Can Use the Showers?

The shower facility is available for all moviegoers with valid tickets. This thoughtful feature lets guests freshen up before or after a movie, adding a unique touch that regular theaters don’t offer. AMB’s focus on luxury and customer comfort makes it a favorite among Hyderabad’s urban crowd.

Created in collaboration with the Asian Group, AMB Cinemas is visually stunning from the moment you enter. The interiors, lighting, and seating reflect grandeur and sophistication. As part of a vibrant shopping and entertainment hub, the multiplex perfectly complements the upscale lifestyle of the city.

For anyone seeking a truly premium cinema experience, AMB Cinemas offers much more than just a movie, it offers a complete luxury retreat right in the heart of Hyderabad.