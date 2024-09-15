Shreya Ghoshal to headline concert in Dubai

Are you a fan of Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice and want to see her perform live? If yes, then the wait is over! Get ready to be mesmerised as the queen of melodies is set to return once again to perform a live concert in Dubai.

The singer will grace the Trade Center Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST) on Saturday, September 21.

The 40-year-old will perform his fan favourites such as ‘Laal Dupata’, ‘Dola Re’, ‘Chaka Chak’, ‘Teri Meri’ and ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’.

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming Dubai performance, Shreya Ghoshal shared,

“I am thrilled to bring the All Hearts Tour to Dubai. Performing live in Dubai is always a magical experience. For me, it’s not just about singing; it’s about connecting with the audience, feeling their energy, and sharing a moment that can be both intimate and exhilarating.”

This concert, brought to you by Vivrit Entertainment, a UAE and India-based entertainment company.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale for her concert on the Dubai Platinumlist’s website. The tickets range between Dirhams 156.14 (Rs 3,562) to Dirhams 4,163 (Rs 95,082).