Shreya Ghoshal’s 2024 Hyderabad concert tickets selling out fast

Hyderabad: Shreya Ghoshal is one of India’s most beloved playback singers, renowned for her magical voice and emotional depth in music. With a career spanning over 20 years, she has received numerous awards and accolades, enchanting audiences with her versatile singing style.

Fans always eagerly wait for her concerts and now she is all set to begin her all India tour soon.

Shreya Ghoshal Upcoming Concert in Hyderabad

As part of her much-anticipated ‘All Hearts Tour,’ Shreya Ghoshal will be performing live in Hyderabad on November 30. The concert is set to take place at LB Stadium and it is going to be an unforgettable evening filled with melodious tunes and heartfelt performances.

Ticket Details

Tickets for the concert are priced starting from Rs 899, with the highest ticket price reaching up to Rs 6000. Due to high demand, tickets are selling like hotcakes, and prices are expected to increase soon.

So hurry up and get their tickets soon!