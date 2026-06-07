Shreyas Iyer to lead young India after bold BCCI selections

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has at last taken some bold steps and selected India’s T20 teams, keeping the long-term future in mind. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the teams to play against Ireland and England, and later in the Asian Games, are a good blend of youth and experience, to use a cliché. But the policy of giving the deserving players their due may do a world of good for India’s future engagements. This is the right time to build a core that will serve India well at the 2028 T20 World Cup.

The major overhaul was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai on Saturday, June 6, in which the squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland, the United Kingdom, as well as the Asian Games, were declared.

Iyer gets recognition at last

Shreyas Iyer was waiting in the wings for too long. At long last, he has got the reins in his hands and he will probably prove to be a capable, perhaps even outstanding, leader when the battles begin. He has bagged the leadership role after leading three different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises with outstanding results. He helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the title in 2024. As an IPL captain, his win percentage stands at 54.45.

Iyer’s performances, both as batter and captain in the IPL, have at last convinced the selectors that he is the right man to lead the side. His leadership credentials, as well as his batting, have been difficult to ignore. Last year, he amassed 604 runs in the IPL (average 50.33, SR 175.07). He followed it up with another productive season this year, scoring 498 runs (average 55.33, SR 168.81).

So, we can expect Iyer to lead from the front when the battles begin. It is difficult to believe that he was languishing in exile not too long ago – perhaps because of differences with coach Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read The lions of IPL 2026 who made the tournament unforgettable

Long awaited moment has arrived

Another noteworthy point is that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his maiden India call-up after a breakout season in IPL 2026. Vaibhav has broken the record as the youngest ever player to don India’s colours. Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days old when he stepped onto the international Test arena against Pakistan at Karachi on November 15, 1989.

So, the moment that every Indian cricket lover was waiting for has arrived! Let us see how Vaibhav performs at the highest level.

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selectors, told the media that the youngster’s display was so good that he could no longer be ignored. “His performances have almost forced us to pick him. I know his age and how early it is in his career, but we considered two IPL seasons in a row. We’ve all seen the sort of talent he has. There will be tougher challenges when you play for your country, but he’s shown great promise and temperament,” said Agarkar.

Good move to name Tilak Varma vice-captain

Tilak Varma has been named the vice-captain for India in the T20Is against Ireland and England. His elevation to the post of deputy is a very welcome omen. This, too, is a move which will surely encourage youngsters to perform.

Notable absentees

But Rajat Patidar remains one of the notable names to be left out despite a strong IPL 2026 season in which he led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the title. It had strengthened his case as a middle-order option for the national squad, but the selectors decided to go ahead without him. Patidar, Rinku Singh and others remain outside the squad.

Why SKY was dismissed

Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership has come to an end. Many are sorry that a captain who delivered results has been dumped. He guided the Men in Blue to 42 wins in 52 matches (a win percentage over 80 per cent) and remained undefeated in bilateral series. His crowning achievement was leading India to the Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. He was widely praised for his aggressive mindset, clever bowling changes and fielding placements.

Under his leadership, India won bilateral series against heavyweights like Australia, South Africa and England, as well as the T20 Asia Cup. However, despite this commendable record, he was removed from the T20I captaincy and dropped from the squad. The decision has sparked widespread debate among fans and experts.

What seems to have prompted the selectors to take this decision was probably that Yadav’s individual form with the bat had hit a huge decline. He had a lukewarm T20 World Cup, managing just 242 runs at a strike rate of 136.72. This was compounded by a poor IPL season where he scored a mere 270 runs across 13 innings at a low average of 20.76.

Then there was the age factor. At 35, the selectors felt he would be a veteran by the time the 2028 T20 World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics arrive. So, it is very likely that the management prioritised building a younger team for the next four-year cycle.

India has big pool of talent

India has a very large pool of talented white-ball players. No doubt the selectors have a tough job. Debates and discussions about the team selection are bound to be there. But based on recent performances, the selectors have picked teams that look good. It now remains to be seen how they perform when the action begins.

India squad for England and Ireland series: Shreyas Iyer – captain, Tilak Varma – vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer – captain, Tilak Varma – vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.