Shruti Haasan finally hits pause as she’s on ‘vacay’ mode

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan has finally carved out some time for herself after months of work, as she heads off on a long-overdue vacation.

Shruti took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie onboard a flight. The actress looks every inch happy in the picture, which she captioned: “Vacay time after ages and ages.”

The actress did not reveal where she was off to or when she would be back.

Talking about Shruti, she was last seen in “Coolie,” where she essayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar in the film, which also starred the titans of Indian cinema like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Coolie’ follows the story of a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate. The film was officially announced in September 2023 under the tentative title ‘Thalaivar 171’ as it is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as the lead actor.

The official title was announced in April 2024. Principal photography took place between July 2024 and March 2025, in locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Bangkok.

The actress will next be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The first installment of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.

In the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, the film follows the friendship between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar. When a coup d’état is planned by his father’s ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva’s help to become Khansaar’s undisputed ruler.