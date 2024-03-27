Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill's Gujarat Titans won their opening match against Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 27th March 2024 10:50 am IST
Shubman Gill
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill at the toss before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings here.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs here on Tuesday.

