Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar to tie knot soon? Here’s BIG hint

Mumbai: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s rumoured romance is currently one of the most talked about topics among crickets fans and media circles. There are several influential personalities who have also hinted that the duo is indeed dating.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar grabbed the attention of media houses again after the latter was spotted cheering for the former during the ICC World Cup matches. Sara was also spotted along with the Indian batter at Jio Events in Mumbai recently.

In the latest, cricketer Chirag Suri who represented UAE between 2017 to 2023 has recently revealed during a chat show that Sara and Shubman might tie the knot soon. Yes, the cricketer was asked by the host of the show to tell which player is going to marry next. Replying to the question, Chirag Suri took Shubman Gill’s name. He also revealed and confirmed that the Indian batter is dating Sara Tendulkar.

“Shubman has a girlfriend. I don’t but if he is….”. The host then asks him, “Who is his girlfriend, what is her name?”. Chirag replies, “Sara, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter.” The video clip from the interview is going crazy viral on Instagram. Many in the comments sections went gaga over this big revelation by Chirag. A section of social media users also claimed that Shubman unfollowed Chirag Suri on Instagram post this interview.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood Sara Ali Khan also revealed that people are chasing the wrong Sara as she is not Shubman’s girlfriend. She hinted that Sara Tendulkar is Shubman’s soulmate and that both Sara Tendulkar and Shubman are dating each other. She said this on Koffee With Karan season 8’s upcoming episode’s new promo.