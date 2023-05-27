Shubman Gill unfollows and breaks up with Sara!

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s personal life has been a topic of much discussion among fans and media alike for a while now. He has found himself at the center of dating rumors, with speculations linking him to both Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and actress Sara Ali Khan.

Confusion arose when photos and videos of Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan on a date night surfaced. Then later fans discovered pictures of Gill and Sara Tendulkar from same location. Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Shubman’s picture was clicked in the same backdrop as Sara’s with the same bunch of people sitting behind them.

Despite the ongoing speculation, none of the individuals involved have made any official statements regarding their relationship status. It was said that the cricketer was first dating Sara Tendulkar and then he broke up with her after which he started dating Sara Ali Khan.

And now, in a surprising turn of events, Shubman Gill has reportedly ended his relationship with Sara Ali Khan. He even unfollowed her on Instagram, signaling the end of their romance.

Sara Ali Khan spotted with Shubman Gill (Twitter)

Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions once again about Shubman’s dating life. Twitter is once again flooded with memes.

During his appearance on Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan season 2, when he was asked about the fittest female actor of Bollywood Shubman immediately said, “Sara!”. Later when Sonam asked him, “Are you dating Sara?” he responded saying, “Maybe.” Sonam was later seen laughing and telling him in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please.” In his reply he had said, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.” This add more fuel to the speculations.