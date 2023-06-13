SIAFAT, Ayesha Effendi facilitate successful recruitment drive in Old City

Hyderabad: A Dubai based company New Heights Enterprises conducted recruitment drive at Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Skill Development Centre (SIAFAT) and Ayesha Effendi Computer Skill Development Center, located at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab in Doodh Bowli, Hyderabad.

Over the past year and a half, these centers have been providing free training in various computer courses, including MS Office, Java, Python, C Programming, Mobile repairing, LED bulb installation, and CCTV Camera installation, to unemployed individuals, students, and aspiring professionals.

Iftikhar Hussain, Secretary of Faiz Aam Trust, expressed his views on the recent recruitment of candidates from these centers by New Heights Enterprises in Attapur. New Heights Enterprises, originally based in Dubai with a branch in Attapur, Hyderabad, specializes in providing IT solutions and security services. On Sunday, two representatives from the company, Muhammad Sameer Sharif and Muhammad Mujahid, conducted interviews with more than 100 candidates at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, Doodh Bowli.

Mr. Iftikhar Hussain mentioned that the candidates who participated in the interviews had received training at the Ayesha Effendi Computer Skill Development Center over the past year and a half. This center, operated by Faiz Aam Trust, has successfully trained 268 candidates during this period. The training at this center was facilitated by Dr. Abdul Qadeer of Avanti Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Furthermore, Mr. Iftikhar Hussain highlighted that SIAFAT has been providing training in CCTV, mobile repairing, and LED bulb manufacturing for the past 8 months. He extended special appreciation to Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin, acknowledging his exceptional dedication and commitment to the community. The event was attended by Mr. Syed Hyder, Sheikh Osman Ghani, other members of the Administrative Committee of Masjid Khazana-e-Aab, Doodh Bowli, and Mr. Hyder Ali Amer.

Mr. Hussain said that the sincere efforts we put into our work not only lead to success but also bring blessings upon those involved.

While it is our responsibility to work diligently, it is ultimately up to God to grant us success. Today, we are delighted to share the news of great accomplishments at Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Skill Development Centre (SIAFAT) and Ayesha Effendi Computer Skill Development Center, located at Masjid Khazana-e-Aab in Doodh Bowli.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in the journey toward economic empowerment and self-sufficiency for the participants.

We congratulate all the candidates who secured positions and commend the ongoing efforts of SIAFAT, Ayesha Effendi Computer Skill Development Center, and Faiz Aam Trust in transforming lives through skill development and training initiatives.