Siasat ki khabrein 11th Jan 2023 |Today, Siasat Ki Khabrein provides all the latest news & updates on Hyderabad News, National News & International News in Urdu and Hindi Language. YouTube Channel of The Siasat Daily. As fog engulfs Delhi, flights delayed due to low visibility | Rahul Gandhi visits Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab | Uttar Pradesh: Trains delayed 6-7 hours due to fog, several cancelled | Decoding SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ track ‘Naatu Naatu’, which made India proud at 2023 Golden Globes |