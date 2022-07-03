Siasat, Millat Fund organize Du-ba-DU matrimonial program today

Hyderabad: Du-Ba-Du matrimonial alliance program is going to be held today from 10 am to 4 pm at Omer Function Hall, Chandryangutta, Hyderabad. Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan will preside over the program.

There would be separate counters for SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc., B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc., MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharmacy, Graduate, Post Graduate, Second Marriage, Handicaped and delayed marriage as well as counters for technical education. Experienced volunteers will be there to guide parents with photos of boys and girls with their bio-data.

The registration fee will be Rs.500. At the time of registration, the photo and the bio-data of the boy/girl have to be provided. The parents and guardians should carry extra copies of photos and bio-data of their children for further interaction.

Parents are requested to stay till the end of the program to finalize the alliances of their children.

There would be a computer section where the parents would be shown the photos of boys and girls. The bio-data and photos of the engineering and graduate boys will be shown on a large screen.

Du-ba-Du program is gaining popularity not only in Telangana and its districts but in other parts of the country as well as in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The live telecast of the Du Ba Du program will be telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV to enable those living abroad to contact.

For further information call: 7207244144, 7207524803, 9848004353 or 9391160364.