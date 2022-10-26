Siasat Millat Fund organizes 120th Du-ba-du program at Maula Ali

Hyderabad: The 120th Du-ba-du program was held on Tuesday at New India Function Hall in Maula Ali with the support of the Siasat, Millat Fund, and Lala Gowda Old Boys Association.

Parents from across the twin cities and also from the surrounding areas of Maula Ali attended the program which aimed at finding the right match for marriages of Muslim boys and girls.

Separate counters were set up to check for the desired educational qualifications of marriage aspirants, in which experienced and trained volunteers helped the parents in choosing the right match by counseling them.

Members of politics and the Millat Fund, with Lalaguda Old Boys Association members, were active participants in the event.

President of Lala Gowda Old Boys Association, Syed Tajuddin, welcomed parents and guardians and said that the association was established in 2014 and so far six programs have been completed with the support of the Millat Fund.

Khawaja Educational Trust in Maula Ali is working for the progress of girls where they are being taught Urdu and Hindi along with religious and Arabic education. Girls are getting benefits from tailoring, mehndi design, and other courses offered at the trust, informed the President.

Maulana Mufti Saadat Hussain, General Secretary of Saleha Educational Society and Imam of Arafat Anand Bagh Mosque said that the initiative of Millat Fund is to connect boys and girls to marry in a manner that could reduce the number of increasing divorce rates.

Joint Secretary Association, Muhammad Usman Advocate appreciated the educational, social and welfare work being done by the Millat Fund and said that apart from Du-ba-du programs, guidance is being provided to develop the careers of students.

Members and workers of Lala Gora Old Boys Association including Syed Tajuddin President, Muhammad Jahangir Secretary, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Saadat Hussain, Rahmatullah Baig Vice President, Khaliqul Zaman Assistant Secretary, Muhammad Zakir Vice President, SA Wajid, Syed Salim, Saddam Hussain, Syed Azharuddin, Syed Muhammad Rayan Abbas, Syed Muhammad Daban Abbas and others actively participated and made this program successful.