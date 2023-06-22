Siasat Millat Fund performs burial of nine unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Siasat News Editor, Amer Ali Khan, has received letters from various police stations requesting assistance in burying unclaimed Muslim bodies. Nine applications were received from different police stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The bodies were received by the Siasat Millat Fund from Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital and were buried in the Secunderabad graveyard. Maulana Syed Maazuddin Ashrafi led the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer)after Fajr prayers, while Maulana Syed Hafeez Ashrafi, Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid Kishanbagh, performsdua.

During the occasion, Bushra Tabassum, a resident of Secunderabad, prayed for those currently performing Hajj and also for blessings for everyone. Syed Muhammad Abdul Jalil Imtiaz Ahmad Engineer prayed for the forgiveness of the departed souls and expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the Millat Fund, both in this world and in the Hereafter. Syed Abdul Mannan prayed for the progress of Siasat Daily and for the good health and long life of Mr. Zahid Ali Khan. Syed AmiruddinMalakpet, Muhammad Akram Hussaini Eidi Bazar, Sheikh Naeem Jahannuma, and Mohammad Hameeduddin, social workers, were present during the funeral prayers. Muhammad Mukarram Khan prayed for forgiveness for the departed souls and wished patience for their bereaved families.

It was in 2003 that Zahid Ali Khan first initiated the burial of unclaimed Muslim bodies. This came about following an emotional plea from a Muslim police officer who revealed that Muslim bodies were often cremated along with other unclaimed bodies.

This distressing revelation compelled Zahid Ali Khan to contact the then Andhra Pradesh DGP and the Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, urging them to hand over unclaimed Muslim bodies to Siasat Daily for proper burial.

For the past 20 years, the Siasat Millat Fund has been providing dignified burials for approximately 20 to 25 unclaimed Muslim bodies every month. This ongoing initiative serves as a compassionate response to the plight of these deceased individuals, ensuring they receive the respectful farewell they deserve.