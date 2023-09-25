Siasat, MS felicitate students for securing seats in MBBS courses

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily in collaboration with MS Education Academy organised an award ceremony on Sunday to felicitate newly admitted MBBS students at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, Siasat premises. As many as 500 boys and girls were presented medals and appreciation certificates for the remarkable feat.

The state of Telangana has seen a substantial increase in the number of Muslim students pursuing medical education, with 745 candidates successfully securing admissions to various medical colleges.

This boost in representation comes after three rounds of counseling for MBBS admissions and the establishment of new medical colleges, marking a positive development for the community.

During the award ceremony, Amer Ali Khan, News Editor, shared valuable advice with the aspiring medical professionals. He encouraged them to prioritize their commitment to the sacred profession of medicine and avoid turning it into a business venture.

Amer Ali Khan expressed concerns about the negative image associated with the medical profession, highlighting instances of corporate hospitals focusing on financial gain rather than patient care.

He highlighted the need for Muslim students to excel in both central and foreign services to increase their influence positively. He illustrated his speech with various examples and extended congratulations to the students and their parents.

The award ceremony was conducted in two sessions, one in the morning for male students, and another in the afternoon for female students. Mohammad Moazzam Hussain, Director of MS Education Academy, provided guidance to the male students in the morning session.

He discussed the importance of preserving their faith in the contemporary environment. He also acknowledged the collaboration between MS Education Academy and The Siasat Daily in various educational initiatives.

In the afternoon session for female students, Asghar Ali Khan, Director, Siasat Technologies and the chief guest, Muhammad Anwar Ahmed, Director of MS Education Academy, offered advice and congratulated parents for their dedication in supporting their children’s education and their journey towards becoming doctors.

The event also saw the presence of Liaqat Hussain, Joint Secretary TMRIES, and Ahmed Bashiruddin Farooqui, a retired Deputy Education Officer, who highlighted various financial support opportunities available to students, including scholarships and fee reimbursement by the government.

The award ceremony honored over 500 students with medals and certificates. MA Hameed, Convenor of the event, provided insights into the NEET examination and the number of Muslim students currently enrolled in medical colleges.