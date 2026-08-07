Toronto: For Hyderabadis living thousands of kilometres away from home, biryani and haleem are more than just food. Their aroma can bring back memories of weddings, family gatherings and crowded Ramzan evenings within seconds.

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area have no shortage of restaurants that describe their food as “Hyderabadi.” However, finding one that recreates the flavours of the city is a different challenge.

Having tried biryani from almost every Hyderabadi restaurant across the GTA, Biryani Spot managed to stand apart. The restaurant appears to understand exactly what a Hyderabadi palate looks for. The food doesn’t merely carry the Hyderabadi name; it delivers the flavours that come with it.

First impressions

The first impression arrived even before the food did.

As dishes made their way to the neighbouring tables, their aroma filled the restaurant and made us eagerly wait for our order. Watching other diners receive their food only made the anticipation stronger.

Our table included Chicken 999, mutton haleem, butter naan, Hyderabadi dum biryani and apricot pudding.

Off-season haleem: A ticketless ride to Hyderabad

Haleem is closely associated with Ramzan, which makes finding a satisfying plate outside the festive season difficult, especially in Canada.

Hyderabadi Haleem (Image Source: Sarabjoth Singh/Siasat)

We had previously tried haleem from a popular restaurant in Mississauga, but it tasted far from what Hyderabadis would expect back home. Biryani Spot’s mutton haleem, however, was a completely different experience.

Its texture melted in the mouth, while the familiar flavours immediately brought back memories of Hyderabad. It didn’t just satisfy an off-season craving. Every spoonful offered a ticketless ride back to the city.

For Hyderabadis missing haleem after Ramzan, this could become one of the restaurant’s biggest attractions.

Rating: 10/10

Hyderabadi dum biryani: Straight out of a wedding

If the haleem transported us to the streets of Hyderabad, the dum biryani took us straight to a Hyderabadi wedding.

From its aroma to its taste and overall balance, the biryani carried the familiar character that Hyderabadis instinctively recognise. Nothing felt out of place or disconnected. The flavours came together exactly as one would expect from a satisfying plate of Hyderabadi biryani.

It was comforting, aromatic and as Hyderabadi as a biryani served thousands of kilometres away from the city could possibly get.

Rating: 10/10

More on the table

Alongside the two main attractions, we also tried Chicken 999 with butter naan and ended the meal with apricot pudding. Together, the dishes turned the visit into a complete and filling Hyderabadi meal.

Chicken 999 (Image Source: Sarabjoth Singh/Siasat)

The entire order cost around CAD 75 for three people. Considering the number of dishes and how satisfied we felt by the end, the meal offered good value for money.

From Hyderabad to Toronto: The story of Biryani Spot

When asked what inspired him to open Biryani Spot, owner Sayeed Mohammed said he noticed that while several restaurants served biryani in Toronto, very few captured the authentic flavours and cooking techniques Hyderabad is known for.

“Growing up with Hyderabadi cuisine, we understood that it’s not just about spice, it’s about balance, aroma, slow cooking, and recipes passed down through generations,” he said.

Speaking about what sets Biryani Spot apart, Sayeed credited its focus on consistency, traditional recipes, premium ingredients and the original dum-cooking process. “Every dish is prepared with attention to detail rather than taking shortcuts,” he added.

When asked why the restaurant serves haleem outside Ramzan, he said the dish was too special to be restricted to one season. Several customers had also expressed how much they missed authentic Hyderabadi haleem throughout the year. According to Sayeed, the response to making it available beyond Ramzan has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

Talking about the response from Toronto’s Hyderabadi community, he said, “Our biggest reward is hearing customers say, ‘This tastes exactly like Hyderabad.’”

He also recalled a family that had recently moved from Hyderabad and told him the aroma of the biryani and taste of the haleem brought back memories of family gatherings and celebrations. “Moments like that go beyond serving food, they create an emotional connection,” he said.

Final verdict

Biryani Spot’s biggest strength isn’t simply that it serves Hyderabadi food. It is how close that food makes you feel to home.

The most accurate review of the evening came from my friend, who looked at the table and said, “Pet bhar gaya, lekin dil nahi bhara,” meaning the stomach was full, but the heart still wanted more.

That line stayed with us because it captured the entire experience. It isn’t that Hyderabadi food cannot be found in Toronto. What is rare is finding food that makes the distance between Toronto and Hyderabad briefly disappear.

For its flavours, portions and ability to recreate that feeling of home, Biryani Spot earns a solid 10/10.