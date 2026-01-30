Siblings found dead in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat

According to the police, Sarwar and Shakeel were unmarried and had been living in the flat for 30 years.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th January 2026 11:46 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two elderly siblings were found dead at a rented flat in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat area on Thursday, January 29.

The incident occurred in the Kalikhabar area, and residents informed the police about a foul smell from the flat in the Sardaji building. Initially, a Blue Colts Constable and a Home Guard arrived at the flat and knocked on the door.

In his complaint with the Mirchowk police, the Constable said that the door was latched from inside and there was no response.

When the clues team reached the flat, they broke open the door and found decomposed bodies, the two siblings identified as Sarwar Begum, 85 and her younger brother, Shakeel, 80.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mirchowk Detective Inspector, P Papaiah said, “Shakeel was employed in a private company over two decades ago; he was living with his sister to assist her.”

A suo motu case was registered under section 194 (Suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

