Siblings missing in Uppal found dead in water-filled pit

Hyderabad: Two boys, who had been missing since May 13, were found dead in a water-filled pit at a construction site in Uppal Bhagayath on Wednesday, May 14.

The victims have been identified as Manikanta,12 and Arjun,10.

According to reports, the victims had gone out to play but did not return home. Despite a search by their parents and relatives, they could not find the children and filed a missing persons report with the police.

As the search continued, construction workers and locals discovered the bodies in a pit at a site where a community hall was being built.

Police suspect the boys accidentally slipped into the pit, which had filled with rainwater, and drowned. The Uppal police, with the assistance of DRF personnel, retrieved the bodies and transported them for autopsy.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.