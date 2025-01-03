Man dies after falling from building in Uppal’s Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man died after falling from a building in Hyderabad’s Uppal on Friday morning, January 3.

The victim has been identified as Babjigoud from Shantinagar, Uppal.

According to reports, the victim who worked in the real estate business reportedly fainted due to high blood pressure while walking on the terrace of a building in Hyderabad. He then lost his balance and fell, leading to his death.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s wife and the deceased body has been shifted to a government hospital in Hyderabad for postmortem.

Further investigation is ongoing.