Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education & health

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday termed the Christian community’s service in the the era of social inequality, and in the field of education and health as commendable.

In his remarks after inaugurating the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital, he said that the Christian community “has done excellent work in the field of education and health”.

“This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. Majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy,” he said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service is a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer. If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. When the cancer is detected at a later stage, this advanced treatment helps prevent the disease from progressing.

He also said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

“Rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals. But Baptist Hospital, which provides health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life, believes in public service. Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates,” he said.

Like a government hospital, Baptist Hospital is providing quality treatment to poor patients and the government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital, the CM added.

