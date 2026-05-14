Siddaramaiah calls NEET-UG 2026 cancellation ‘cruel betrayal’ of students

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday strongly criticised the Union government’s decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, calling it not merely an administrative failure but a “cruel betrayal” of the country’s youth.

In a media statement, Siddaramaiah said more than 22 lakh students across the country, including over one lakh students from Karnataka, had worked hard for months to appear for the examination. He pointed out that parents had also spent significant amounts on coaching, travel and other arrangements for their children’s future.

“However, a single decision by the Centre has pushed the entire student community into uncertainty and distress,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister said the Karnataka government had, as early as 2024, opposed the NEET system on the grounds that it discriminated against rural and economically weaker students, weakened the school education system and curtailed the powers of states in matters of admissions.

“We had passed a resolution in the Assembly expressing these concerns. Today’s cancellation of the examination has proved that our apprehensions were genuine and unavoidable,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Targeting the Union government, he said repeated incidents of paper leaks in recruitment examinations and national entrance tests reflected the failure of the Narendra Modi-led administration in protecting the interests of meritorious students.

Siddaramaiah also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that he had avoided facing the media despite the controversy.

“A minister who has no concern for the youth of this country should immediately resign,” the Chief Minister demanded.

He further urged the Centre to conduct a transparent and time-bound investigation into the alleged irregularities and ensure strict punishment for those responsible.

The Karnataka CM also demanded that the Union government immediately clarify the schedule for the fresh examination and restore the powers of states to conduct such entrance tests independently.

“We stand with every student and parent affected by the paper leak issue. It is our responsibility to ensure that students receive justice for their hard work and that their future is protected,” Siddaramaiah added.