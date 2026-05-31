Siddaramaiah tells DK Shivakumar to carry forward Karnataka’s growth journey

Bengaluru: In a heartfelt and politically significant message, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has congratulated DK Shivakumar on his election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party and expressed confidence in his ability to lead Karnataka into its next phase of development.

With Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka’s next Chief Minister on June 3, Siddaramaiah’s letter combined praise, advice and a call to uphold the Congress party’s ideological values. The veteran leader described Shivakumar as a dedicated and dynamic leader whose organisational skills and commitment to the party have played a crucial role in strengthening Congress in the state.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has emerged as a model state in several areas, including economic growth, welfare delivery and social justice. He noted that many of the government’s flagship programmes have gained recognition beyond the state and are being studied by other governments. Maintaining and expanding these achievements, he said, would now be one of the key responsibilities of the incoming Chief Minister.

Recalling his own tenure, Siddaramaiah said he felt proud to have contributed to Karnataka’s progress during his years in office. He expressed confidence that Shivakumar possesses the vision, determination and administrative ability needed to continue the state’s development journey.

The outgoing Chief Minister also highlighted the economic challenges facing both the country and the state. He said citizens are increasingly concerned about their future and expect governments to provide stability, opportunities and effective governance. Building public confidence through transparent and people-centric administration, he added, should be a priority for the new government.

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On the political front, Siddaramaiah urged Shivakumar to strengthen the Congress organisation while remaining committed to its core principles. He stressed that political victories and defeats are temporary, but ideological commitment must remain unwavering.

According to Siddaramaiah, the Congress party has historically stood for equality, secularism, social justice and communal harmony. He warned against forces that seek to divide society on the basis of caste and religion and called for renewed efforts to protect constitutional values.

Describing the present period as a critical phase for Indian democracy, Siddaramaiah said leaders must work collectively to preserve the Constitution and safeguard the country’s unity and integrity. He assured Shivakumar that the Congress Legislature Party and the people of Karnataka would stand firmly behind him in the challenges ahead.

The letter has been widely viewed as both a warm gesture of support and a roadmap for the incoming Chief Minister as he prepares to take charge of Karnataka at a crucial political juncture.