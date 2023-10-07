Siddaramaiah to attend CWC meeting in New Delhi on 9 Oct

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th October 2023 6:03 pm IST
Siddaramaiah questions Centre over denial of rice to Karnataka, calls BJP 'inhumane'
Karantaka CM Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will leave for New Delhi on Monday to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is likely to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The chief minister during the visit is also likely to meet a few union ministers and discuss various projects concerning Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah, in response to a question about the Delhi visit said, “I’m not aware of the agenda (of CWC meeting), but we will discuss regarding elections.”

MS Education Academy

According to the chief minister’s tour programme shared with the media, Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi on Sunday night to attend the CWC meeting on Monday morning, followed by meetings with union ministers.

His return journey to Bengaluru has been kept “open”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th October 2023 6:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button