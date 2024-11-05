Siddaramaiah’s resignation timing has been decided, claims BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra claimed on Tuesday that the timing for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation has been decided.

He added Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have already discussed and decided on Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

Referring to the Lokayukta notice to Siddaramaiah to attend the investigation, Vijayendra questioned whether he would face the investigation as Chief Minister or as an accused, urging him (Siddaramaiah) to clarify this to the public.

“Siddaramaiah should reveal the exact timing of his exit. His resignation is certain. I challenge Siddaramaiah to declare that he will serve as Chief Minister for a five-year term,” he stated.

He further demanded that Siddaramaiah, along with his family, owes the people of Karnataka answers regarding corruption allegations, pointing out that the Lokayukta has issued a notice for investigation.

He also criticised the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, for giving long speeches on corruption, while stating that contractors are committing suicide due to the state’s financial mismanagement and non-payment of bills for government projects.

He further accused Siddaramaiah of supporting “questionable actions” by Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan in the Waqf Board.

He claimed that the Chief Minister is complicit in Minister for Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan’s “conspiracy” behind these actions.