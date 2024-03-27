Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari get married in temple secretly?

Hyderabad: Actors Siddharth and Aditi Ra Hydari, the couple who have been in a relationship for quite some time, have reportedly tied the knot at a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, according to reports. Their intimate ceremony reportedly took place today on March 27 in the presence of close friends and families.

They are expected to announce their wedding soon officially.

The couple’s love story has been shrouded in secrecy. Despite being spotted together multiple times, neither Aditi Rao Hydari nor Siddharth ever confirmed their relationship. However, recent reports reveal that they took their nuptial vows in a strictly private affair at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana. However, neither of them has reacted to the news yet.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s love story began during the filming of the 2021 Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie ‘Maha Samudram’.

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2009. They called it quits in 2013. Siddharth, on the other hand, was married to Meghna. The couple, who got married in 2003, ended their relationship in 2007.