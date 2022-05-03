Siddipet: On his way to meet farmers, K A Paul gets slapped by TRS worker

Hyderabad: Praja Santhi party founder president K A Paul was slapped by a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activist on Monday after he was stopped by the police from visiting Rajanna-Sircilla district.

He was at Jakkapuram village of Chinna Koduru mandal in Siddipet district. He had gone to meet the farmers when Sircilla police prevented him citing law and order problems.

Enraged, Paul got out of his car and started arguing with the police. Meanwhile, a few TRS party workers gathered there and chaos began and Anil Reddy, one of the TRS workers, slapped K A Paul.

The police tried to control the situation and took six TRS workers along with Anil Reddy into custody. Meanwhile, K A Paul’s daughter-in-law called the incident unfortunate.