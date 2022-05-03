Siddipet: On his way to meet farmers, K A Paul gets slapped by TRS worker

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2022 12:24 pm IST
K A Paul being harassed by TRS workers (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Praja Santhi party founder president K A Paul was slapped by a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activist on Monday after he was stopped by the police from visiting Rajanna-Sircilla district.

He was at Jakkapuram village of Chinna Koduru mandal in Siddipet district. He had gone to meet the farmers when Sircilla police prevented him citing law and order problems.

Enraged, Paul got out of his car and started arguing with the police. Meanwhile, a few TRS party workers gathered there and chaos began and Anil Reddy, one of the TRS workers, slapped K A Paul.

MS Education Academy

The police tried to control the situation and took six TRS workers along with Anil Reddy into custody. Meanwhile, K A Paul’s daughter-in-law called the incident unfortunate.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button