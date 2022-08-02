Siddique Kappan’s bail plea: Allahabad HC reserves verdict

The Allahabad High Court reserved its verdict on Tuesday on the bail plea of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan.

Kappan has been languishing in an Uttar Pradesh jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since October 5, 2020.

Kappan, who wrote for Malayalam publications, was arrested along with three others while travelling to Hathras to cover the gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl. They were travelling in a car when the UP police stopped them at the Hathras toll plaza.

Kappan’s prolonged trial received global condemnation. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists, which has advocated for Kappan, has repeatedly alleged that the journalist has been jailed under inhuman conditions.

In July last year, the journalist filed a bail plea which was rejected by a sessions court in Mathura. On February 21, 2022, Kappan filed another bail plea in the Allahabad High Court.

Kappan was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Seeing his deteriorating health, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide better medical treatment.

Recently Kappan’s wife Raihanath welcomed the Supreme Court’s landmark decision of temporarily putting a hold on sedition law. The apex court had directed the Centre to refrain from new FIRs or taking any coercive steps under the sedition law.

“I am extremely happy to hear the verdict and I hail Chief Justice Ramana for this directive. Even though Kappan has done no wrong, he is in jail in Uttar Pradesh and he still has cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act… we wish the courts should look into this also and come out with appropriate orders,” said Raihanath, who lives in Kerala’s Malappuram district.