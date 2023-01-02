Sidharth, Kiara celebrate New Year with KJo, Manish in Dubai

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on February 6, rang in the New Year with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Dubai.

The fashion designer shared the pictures from their celebrations in which he, Sidharth and Karan can be seen in an all-black look, Kiara Advani wore a shimmery green dress for the new year bash.

Sharing their photo, Manish wrote in his Instagram caption, “Wishing you all a wonderful new year.” Karan also took to the stories section of his Instagram account to share a few glimpses of the new year party.

In the pictures, he posed with Rani Mukerji, who wore a masquerade mask over her eyes. Karan, too, wore one in a solo picture he shared.

Talking about Sid and Kiara, the two were seen together for the first time on screen in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. While they have not addressed rumours of their wedding, both actors have spoken fondly about each other in media interactions.

On the work front, while Kiara was recently seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth has ‘Mission Majnu’ lined up for release on January 19. The film will debut on Netflix.