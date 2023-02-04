Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s multi-crore car collection

Mumbai: Wedding bells are ringing in at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace as Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot there. Neither the couple nor their teams have confirmed the same but the latest glimpses from the venue are adding more fuel to the rumours.

According to reports, Sid and Kiara exchange the wedding vows on February 6 and the preparations at the venue are in full swing. The couple’s families are said to have arrived at the venue, and arrangements are being made to make the event memorable.

Siddharth and Kiara’s fans are curious to know all details about the actors including their luxurious lives, net worth and more. In this write-up, let’s quickly have a look at their swanky car collections.

Sidharth Malhotra Car Collection

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is known for his dashing looks and remarkable performances in the industry. According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra’s massive net worth stands at Rs 75cr. His garage has some high-end cars and bikes. Have a look.

Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4Matic

Range Rover

Harley Davidson

Kiara Advani Car Collection

The gorgeous Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s role in MS Dhoni made everyone fall in love. The actress’ estimated net worth stands at Rs 25 crore. Let’s take a look at the Kiara Advani luxurious car collection.

Audi A8

BMW X5

BMW 5-Series

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

#SidKiara fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to walk down the aisle!



