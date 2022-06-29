Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s NEW movie updates are here!

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been a fan favorite ever since they gave proof of their unbelievable chemistry in Shershaah which was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. Their ardent fans continue to root for the duo and wish to see them together in more films in future. And now, it seems like the wish is coming true as the ‘head-over-heels’ in love couple are already in talks for another romantic project.

According to a latest report in India Today, Sidharth and Kiara have loved the script and are expected to sign the project soon. “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines,” a source close to the development informed the news portal.

More details about the movie are still awaited.

Recently, several reports of the couple’s break-up surfaced online leaving many heart-broken. However, all those reports got quashed after their cute snaps from Karan Johar’s birthday bash and Pinkvilla’s event went viral on internet. Recently, the couple was spotted together at Sidharth’s Bandra flat.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, and Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is all set for Rohit Shetty’s India Police Force.