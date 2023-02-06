Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s wedding postponed? See new date

Mumbai: The pre-wedding ceremonies of lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel. The events include haldi, mehendi and sangeet, followed by a royal wedding. The couple arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday and it was first reported that the couple will tie the knot on February 6 but rumours are rife that the couple is getting married on February 7.

It is reported in various publications that the wedding ceremony will now take place on February 7. However, the couple is yet to comment on the reports.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Instagram)

According to the report in Pinkvilla, the mehendi and haldi functions will take place today, February 6. The inside source told the entertainment portal, “Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The Sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions which will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception on the same day.”

Various reports also suggest that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 in Mumbai to which Bollywood celebrities and media personnel will be invited.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra too got hitched in Rajasthan and Jaisalmer has especially become a hotspot for royal wedding ceremonies for a few years now.