Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Inter-gang bad blood intensifies￼

New Delhi: Tempers are running high among the rival gangs after the killing of acclaimed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

It is not just the residents of Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab, even the gangsters who claim Sidhu was their close or ‘brother by heart’ are furious after his brutal murder on May 29.

The shock, grief and anger among some gangsters have posed a major risk of gang wars that might lead to further bloodshed. Back-to-back threatening messages are being posted by the gangsters on social media, each vowing to take revenge for the singer’s murder.

Just two days back, the Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang threatened to launch a retaliatory attack. In a Facebook story that went viral, the gang vowed to deliver results in just two days.

“Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from the heart. Will deliver results in 2 days,” read the FB post.

Notably, Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi’s top gangsters, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The Facebook story also tagged other gangs viz. Tillu Tajpuriya gang, and Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gang. The threat was possibly issued to the rival gang of Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been accused of plotting the singer’s murder.

In a bid to avenge the late singer’s death, one gang even went ahead and announced a cash reward for information on the killers.

“It’s a request to everyone that if anyone has information about the killers of Moosewala, Rs 5 lakh reward will be given for the information and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” read a post on the Facebook account of a Haryana-based gangster Bhupi Rana.

Pertinently, Rana is currently lodged in jail at Karnal in Haryana.

The Punjab Police is also anticipating a gang war and is regularly keeping a tab on the activities of anti-social elements.

In Delhi Police Special Cell’s custody, Bishnoi has even admitted that his gang was responsible for Moosewala’s brutal killing.

“Though denying his own role as he is lodged in jail, Bishnoi has confessed that his gang could be responsible for the killing [Moosewala’s murder],” official sources said.

Lodged in Tihar jail in an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case, Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five-dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He had once threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently probing the incident from all angles and also questioning Bishnoi in the matter. It was learnt that gangster Bishnoi is not cooperating with the police.

“He is not disclosing details about the incident but admitted that his gang was behind it,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Bishnoi, a nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder while speaking to a news channel.

He claimed that Mossewala’s murder was revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in August last year. As per sources, Middukhera was a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.